Tilak stuns Marist

Tilak High School Under-19 boys hockey team

Tilak High School delivered a stunning 1-0 victory over Marist Brothers High School in the Under-19 boys secondary school hockey tournament today.

Marist coming off an unbeaten run on the first day had a slow start and failed to continue their winning run.

After losing to defending champions St. John’s College yesterday, Tilak High bounced back impressively, taking advantage of Marist’s missed opportunities and scoring the decisive goal in the second half.

With only four under-19 teams in this year’s tournament, all teams are expected to make the semifinals.

The Fiji Secondary Schools Hockey tournament is currently held at the Fiji Hockey Turf in Suva.