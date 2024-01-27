Fiji 5’s Women go down fighting

[Source: Rodrigo Jaramillo]

The Fiji women’s hockey side went down to Namibia 9-3 in their contest for the 9th place playoff in the 5s World Cup in Oman last night.

Tiara Dutta, Divyankar Kumar and Lora Bukalidi scored a goal each for the national side but it was not enough against a determined Namibian outfit.

The African side was quick off the blocks, racing to a 3-0 lead at half time.

Fiji will now face Australia in the 11th place playoff at 7:20 tonight.

Meanwhile the men’s side will take on the United States in its next match at 9:50pm tomorrow in their Pool D clash.