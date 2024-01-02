Merger talks between PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's PIF to continue in 2024

Jon Rahm became the most high-profile player to leave the PGA Tour for LIV in December [Source: BBC]

Talks between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) over a potential merger will continue into 2024.

They failed to reach agreement by the deadline of 31 December 2023.

Negotiations between the PGA Tour and the PIF, which funds LIV Golf, began in June in an attempt to end a split in the game.

The emergence of the LIV circuit fractured men’s professional golf over the past year.

Several top players were lured by its huge prize funds and no-cut events, which include a team format.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a memo sent to players on Sunday that there had been “meaningful progress” with the discussions.

A statement on the PGA Tour website added that parties are “currently working toward finalisation of terms and drafting necessary documents”.

No future deadline was given by the PGA Tour for the talks to conclude but Monahan said discussions were “active and productive”.