LIV Golf features 6 U.S. stops over 14-tournament schedule

[Source: Reuters]

The 2025 LIV Golf schedule, announced Tuesday, will take the circuit to nine countries and six new venues, including a first-time location for the season-ending team championship.

The final four events of the 14-tournament schedule were revealed Tuesday and will be played at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on April 25-27, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va., on June 6-8, and The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort in Plymouth, Mich., for the team championship on Aug. 22-24.

LIV Golf also will return to the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral in Miami from April 4-6.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our global calendar continues to expand with a focus on playing the very best golf courses and delivering a unique and memorable experience for fans,” said Ross Hallett, LIV Golf’s executive vice president and head of events.

“The 2025 slate features courses that have hosted multiple Presidents Cups, the Ryder Cup, and the Solheim Cup, where team golf has shined.”

“We have a strong blend of historic venues rich with tradition, and contemporary clubs establishing new traditions of their own, and this season will be another incredible showcase for the LIV Golf League, our teams, and our players,” Hallett added.

The LIV Golf schedule tees off at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 6-8.

The tour will then play tournaments at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia, on Feb. 14-16; Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling, Hong Kong, on March 7-9; and Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore on March 14-16.

LIV Golf will also have international tournaments at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea, on May 2-4; Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain, on July 11-13; and JCB Golf and Country Club in Uttoxeter, England, on July 25-27.

Other stops in the United States include a return to Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, on June 27-29; Bolingbrook Golf Club in Illinois on Aug. 8-10 and The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Ind., on Aug. 15-17.