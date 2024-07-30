Young Kulas hosted by High Commission in Canberra

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Fiji women’s Under-20 side was hosted to a morning tea by the Fiji High Commission in Canberra yesterday morning.

The Commission’s First Secretary, Mere Uluivuda, wished the girls well as they prepared for their match against the Future Matildas today.

She encouraged them to give their best in all their friendly matches as they gear up for the FIFA U20 World Cup in Colombia next month.

Commission’s First Secretary, Mere Uluivuda [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The match between the Young Kulas and the Future Matildas will kick off at 5pm in Blacktown. They are also scheduled to play Canberra Olympic on Thursday at the AIS.

Following this Australian tour, the Young Kulas will continue their preparations with camps and matches in the USA and Costa Rica.



[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Fiji is in group B along with Canada, Brazil and France in the World Cup.

Their first match is against Brazil on September 1st at 11am FJT.

You can watch the FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup live on the FBC Sports and FBC 2 channels.