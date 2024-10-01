Yada, Naisua back for Suva clash

Lautoka’s Left-back defender Sakaraia Naisua and Left Winger Aprosa Yada will be back in action for their last Group A match against Suva tonight in the FMF IDC 2024.

Naisua received a red card in their first Group A match against Stratum Construction/Zeg Investment Navua, and Yada was admitted to the hospital at halftime in the same game.

Lautoka FA president Shalendra Prasad confirmed that Yada has received clearance from the hospital and is fit to rejoin the team.

Flick Hygiene Lautoka will face Flick Hygiene Suva at 8 pm tonight at Churchill Park.