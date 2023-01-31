Weather affects Ba’s preparation for futsal IDC

Ba Team. [Source: Supplied]

Preparations for the Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC has been a challenge for the Ba team.

The adverse weather condition in the western division affected the team’s training schedule and they had to cease training due to flooding earlier this month.

Coach Deepesh Pawan says the team has been training at the old concrete Ba futsal court for at least three days a week and turnout has not been promising.

He adds they had to stop training for a while as some players were falling sick.

But despite this, Pawan says his players are determined to perform at the IDC and they have the support of Rooster Chicken which is sponsoring the team for the tournament.

Pawan adds they have some exciting new faces and they will be put to the test in the IDC which starts on Thursday.

Rooster Chicken Ba will face Nasinu in its first pool match on Friday at 4pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Local fans can watch the action live and exclusive on FBC Sports HD Channel and FBC Pop for overseas viewers for $15USD.