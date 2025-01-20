Wale joins Nadroga FC

Jackson Wale [Source: Supplied]

Navua forward and Solomon Islands international Jackson Wale has been confirmed as one of Nadroga FC’s new signings for the 2025 season.

Nadroga FC president Max Chetty shared the update with FBC Sports, revealing that the club was initially in talks with two players from Navua; Wale and Ali Mekawir.

While Wale’s move is confirmed, Mekawir’s transfer remains uncertain.

So far, Nadroga has locked in two new players: Wale and Tailevu Naitasiri’s Sakuisa Saqiri.