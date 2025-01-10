Vasconcelos and Dunn to sign with Eastern Suburbs AFC

Sterling Vasconcelos (left), Thomas Dunn

Lautoka’s rising star Sterling Vasconcelos and Navua skipper Thomas Dunn will be signing semi-professional contracts with Eastern Suburbs Club in New Zealand.

This was confirmed to FBCSPORTS by Fiji FA CEO Mohammad Yusuf this morning.

Yusuf shared that national team administrator Kartik Reddy is working behind the scenes to finalize the deal for the two promising talents.

Article continues after advertisement

Yusuf also assured that Fiji FA will assist in securing accommodations for the players in Auckland through their contacts abroad.

Eastern Suburbs play in the NRFL Premiership and have a club partnership with Auckland FC.

The club has already contributed 4 players to the A-League franchise.