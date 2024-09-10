Valencia takes action over Mir's assault allegations

[Source: Reuters]

Valencia have begun disciplinary proceedings against their forward Rafa Mir after the 27-year-old player was arrested last week by the Spanish Guardia Civil police for an alleged crime of sexual assault, the club said on Monday.

While not officially disclosing the details of the disciplinary measures, sources told Reuters the striker will be fined and removed from the rest of the group for an indeterminate period of time.

Mir, who has also played for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sevilla, was arrested last week after a woman filed a complaint against him, and he testified before a judge on Wednesday.

The judge who ordered his conditional release will now lead an investigation to establish whether there is enough evidence for Mir to stand trial or if the case should be dropped.

Mir will have to appear in court regularly and is not allowed to leave the country.