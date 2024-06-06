Fiji to face France, Canada Brazil in women's U20 World Cup

[Source: FIFA]

The Fiji U20 women’s football team are ready for a major challenge in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

They will face France, Canada, and Brazil in Pool B.

This marks Fiji’s debut in the tournament, showcasing their growing talent in women’s football.

The six groups for Colombia 2024 were set at the official draw in Bogota.

The draw for the 11th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ has taken place in Bogota, Colombia, with a host of fascinating encounters promised across the six groups.

Each of the 24 teams, up from 16 at previous editions, now know their group-stage opponents and subsequent pathways at the tournament, with the final set to take place on 22 September in the nation’s capital.

The tournament is to be held in Colombia from 31 August to 22 September.

2022 champions Spain will begin title defence in Group C.

The hosts have been joined in Group A alongside Australia, Cameroon and Mexico, while reigning world champions Spain have been placed in Group C with joint-record champions USA, Paraguay and newcomers Morocco.

Group A: Colombia, Australia, Cameroon, Mexico

Group B: France, Canada, Brazil, Fiji

Group C: Spain, USA, Paraguay, Morocco

Group D: Germany, Venezuela, Nigeria, Korea Republic

Group E: Japan, New Zealand, Ghana, Austria

Group F: Korea DPR, Argentina, Costa Rica, Netherlands

This will be the third FIFA tournament held in the South American nation after the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2011™ and the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2016™. Furthermore, it will be the second edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup organised in the CONMEBOL region, after Chile hosted the event in 2008.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, 6 June at 08:00 local time.”