United unprepared for opener says Ten Hag

[Source: Reuters]

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will have new signings Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui available for Friday’s Premier League opener against Fulham at Old Trafford, just days after they arrive from Bayern Munich.

However, Ten Hag admitted that the team is not fully prepared for the new season due to the limited time to integrate the newcomers.

Defender Harry Maguire is set to return to the squad after missing England’s Euro 2024 campaign due to injury, while left back Luke Shaw will be unavailable as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Ten Hag mentions that Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, and Diogo Dalot are options to cover for Shaw at left back.

Despite speculation about his job last season, Ten Hag, who led United to an FA Cup victory over Manchester City, signed a new contract extending his stay until 2026.

The 54-year-old manager has high hopes for the team this season.