Three incoming transfers for Stallions, one departure to Nadi

Vuniuci Tikomaimereke

Nadroga FC is looking to strengthen its lineup with three new players for the 2025 football season.

Striker Siotama Kubu and defender Vuniuci Tikomaimereke from Nadi have applied for their transfers.

Attacker Sailimone Rovonokula applies from Labasa.

Meanwhile, Midfielder Zain Ali will be moving out from Nadroga to join Nadi.

Additionally, the team will see two more outgoing transfers, with striker Rusiate Matarerega heading back to his hometown club, Nadi, along with his teammate Romit Narayan.