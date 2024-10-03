The Champions League's new table explained

[Source: BBC]

Welcome to the Champions League’s new 36-team league table.

It is the first time since 1992 that Europe’s elite competition has seen such a major revamp.

In recent years, the group stage was set up with 32 teams in eight groups of four – with the top two sides from those groups qualifying for the last 16.

However, from this season the expanded 36-team tournament sees each side play eight different teams – four at home and four away – in a league phase.

Teams who finish in the top eight will qualify automatically for the last 16, while those who place ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged knockout playoff for the chance to join them.

Whoever finishes 25th or lower will be eliminated, and will not be entered into the Europa League.

According to Opta, 16 points from a possible 24 gives a 98% chance of a top-eight finish, while 15 points is 73%.

Opta says 10 points is 99% likely to lead to a top 24 finish, while nine would be 69%.

From the last 16 onwards, the Champions League will continue to follow its previous format, with a series of two-legged knockout games culminating in the final on Saturday, 31 May. As was the case last season, there will be no away goals rule in play.

Clubs that finish in the top eight of the league phase will be seeded and will be drawn against winners of the knockout play-offs in the last 16. They will also play the second leg at home.

For Premier League clubs, the top four from last season are competing in the Champions League, with the fifth-placed team in the Europa League.

That means Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa are in the elite club knockout competition in 2024-25.

Fifth-placed Tottenham had to settle for the Europa League, along with FA Cup winners Manchester United. Chelsea are in the Conference League.

From Scotland, Premiership champions Celtic are in the Champions League, but Rangers were beaten by Dynamo Kyiv in qualifying and have to settle for a spot in the Europa League instead.

The number of matches in the new format will increase from 125 to 189.

Each team will play a minimum of eight – instead of six – and a maximum of 17.

In standard weeks, Champions League matches will still be played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

In the Champions League exclusive weeks – when no other European competitions are played – games will be played across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The league phase will now finish at the end of January instead of during December.