Tamanisau reflects on passion after key role in win

At 42 years old, Simione Tamanisau remains a key figure in Fijian football, making crucial saves in Extra Supermarket Labasa’s 3-1 victory over Flick Hygiene Suva in their opening match of the 2024 FMF Inter-District Championship yesterday.

Having spent more than two decades in the local soccer scene and represented the national side numerous times, Tamanisau credits his continued success to one driving force.

Tamanisau, who recently returned to play for his hometown team, Labasa, expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

“I’m so thankful to the Labasa team for giving me an opportunity to come and represent Labasa. I’ve been playing for quite a long time in a few districts, mostly in Rewa. To come to Labasa and to allow me to play, I must give them credit and also thank them for having faith in me.”

Born and raised in Labasa, Tamanisau sees this part of his career as a way to give back before retirement.

Though retirement is on the horizon, Tamanisau isn’t quite ready to hang up his boots.

The 2024 FMF IDC is currently held at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can listen to the LIVE commentaries of selected matches on Mirchi FM.