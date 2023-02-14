Suva turns focus to DPL

Suva will travel to Garvey Park on Sunday where they’ll meet Tavua in round one at 3pm.

Suva football has now turned its focus to the Digicel Fiji Premier League after a successful Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion campaign.

The side started its 2023 season on a good note with the CVC win but coach Babs Khan says they did not really execute everything they spoke about.

He says there are things the team needs to work on heading towards round one of the DPL.

On the same note, goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva says the players have been reminded not to get too carried away with the win and realize that the season has just begun.

“Spoken to the boys and I believe this is the right step to it, this is the stepping stone and it doesn’t end here. We have Tavua next staring off the league and I think the main thing is to go back to the drawing board, rectify our mistakes and be consistent.”

In other matches, a doubleheader is scheduled for Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori seeing Tailevu Naitasiri take on Ba at 1pm and Rewa battles Labasa at 3pm.

Also at 3pm Navua meets Nadi at Uprising Sports Centre while Nadroga hosts Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.