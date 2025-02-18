Suva signs new players ahead of Premier League

From left: Molis Gagame from the Solomon Islands, Jonetani Newa from Tavua and Amani Makoe [Source: Suva FC/facebook]

Suva FC fans can expect to see some new faces this weekend as the team prepares to face long-time rival Ba at the HFC Bank Stadium in their opening match of the National Premier League.

Suva FC president Nitin Singh confirms the club has signed four local players and one overseas-based player ahead of the new season.

Singh explains that the team has spent recent weeks identifying key areas in the squad that needed strengthening, leading to the addition of five fresh faces.

He confirms can look forward to seeing some of these new signings in action as Suva FC kicks off their campaign against Ba this weekend.

Among the five players signed with Suva, two players are members of the Fiji Under-20 Football side.

“We you know all of these players are experienced players. We thought of signing some young players, just to build on for future, that’s the reason we signed a few Fiji U20 players. Coach felt that these players will fit in well with the system of Suva usually follows.”

These five new players include former Fiji under 20 rep Gary Kubu, Molis Gagame from the Solomon Islands, Aron Naicker, Amani Makoe from Nasinu and Jonetani Newa from Tavua.

Singh says the addition of under-20 players in the side is for development of the Suva FC side over the next few years.

Suva will host on Ba on Sunday at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.

In other Premier League matches, Tavua will host Nadi at Garvey Park at 3pm, Nadroga plays Navua at home in Lawaqa Park at 3pm while Rewa plays Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park, also at 3pm.

