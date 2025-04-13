Suva FC too strong for Nasinu

Suva FC delivered one of the biggest wins of the Extra Supermarket Premier League season, thrashing Nasinu 7-2 at the HFC Bank Stadium this afternoon.

The capital side came out firing in the first half, netting three goals, while Nasinu could only respond with one.

Suva stepped it up even further in the second half, adding four more goals to their tally as Nasinu managed just one more consolation strike.

Head coach Brian Singh credited the emphatic win to the team’s hard work and commitment on the training ground over the past few weeks.

He also thanked their supporters for coming out in numbers to cheer on the boys.

He says while he is proud of their performance, there is still a lot of areas they need to work on.

