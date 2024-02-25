Stage set for DFPL round two

The stage is all set for the second round of the Digicel Fiji Premier League this afternoon.

Fiji Football Association General Manager Operations Anushil Kumar says the administration has been monitoring the weather situation and its effect on the five venues that will be hosting games today.

Kumar says after final confirmation this morning, the Fiji FA is happy that the only venue change is the Suva versus Rewa match, which has been moved to Uprising Sports Centre after Ratu Cakobau Park was deemed unplayable due to heavy rain.

In Round Two fixtures today, Tailevu Naitasiri takes on the Men In Black at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, Suva faces Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre while Nasinu meets Nadi at Prince Charles Park.

Nadroga hosts Labasa at Lawaqa Park while Lautoka battles Navua at Churchill Park.

The Nadroga and Labasa match starts at 1pm while the other games will kick off at 3pm.

You can listen to the Lautoka and Navua match commentary live on Mirchi FM.