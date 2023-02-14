Spurs can't afford more injuries says Conte ahead of Milan last-16 tie

[Source: Reuters]

Tottenham Hotspur will be in trouble if they pick up any more injuries, coach Antonio Conte said on the eve of their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie against AC Milan.

Conte, who returned to the touchline in Spurs’ defeat at Leicester City on Saturday after recovering from gallbladder surgery, takes his injury-hit team to the San Siro on Tuesday

“Playing Premier League and Champions League and also FA Cup will be really difficult,” he told a news conference.

Spurs have lost captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to a knee ligament injury that will keep him out for at least six weeks.

Midfielders Ryan Sessegnon, with a hamstring problem, Rodrigo Bentancur, who tore knee ligaments after scoring in the 4-1 defeat at Leicester, and Yves Bissouma, following surgery on Friday for a stress fracture in his left ankle, are all out.

The 53-year-old, who was himself sidelined after being diagnosed with cholecystitis and having an operation to remove his gallbladder, said the situation was tough but he was looking for a solution “at home” for his lineup away to Milan.

Milan ended a seven-game winless run in all competitions with a 1-0 home victory over Torino on Friday and coach Stefano Pioli hopes the Champions League will lift his side.