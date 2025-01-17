Sevanaia applies for Lautoka transfer despite Rewa suspension

Isikeli Sevanaia [Source: Rewa Football Club/Facebook]

National team goalkeeper and Rewa FC’s main keeper, Isikeli Sevanaia, has applied for a transfer to Lautoka FC for the 2025 season, despite being under a five-year suspension from Rewa FC.

Rewa FC president Nazil Buksh confirmed the application to FBC Sports, saying that Sevanaia was suspended last year for undisclosed offenses.

For Lautoka FC to finalize the transfer, the club would need to clear Sevanaia’s outstanding dues with Rewa FC.

Meanwhile, Lautoka FC president Shalendra Prasad previously stated in an interview that several players have shown interest in joining the club.

However, the team plans to wait until the final week of the transfer window to make decisions on signings that align with the squad’s needs.