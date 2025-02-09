Sam to depart as Fiji futsal and beach soccer coach

Jerry Sam

Jerry Sam will be stepping down from his role as head coach of the Fiji Futsal and Beach Soccer teams due to personal commitments back home.

Sam has been at the helm since 2022, leading both the men’s and women’s futsal teams as well as the men’s beach soccer squad.

Originally from the Solomon Islands, Sam brought a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to Fijian football.

During his tenure, Sam was widely praised for his focus on grassroots development.

He made a lasting impact by consistently scouting local leagues, identifying emerging talent, and nurturing promising players into elite national athletes.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel stated that in his replacement search, they will be considering other Solomon Islands coaches for the position.