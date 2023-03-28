Ronil Lal and Rodu assisting Fiji U20

Former Labasa coach Ronil Lal is back with the Digicel Junior Bula Boys

Former Labasa coach Ronil Lal is back with the Digicel Junior Bula Boys preparing for the FIFA under 20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says Lal returns as coach after Argentinian Rodolfo Zapata was let go as players had been showing less or no interest of working with him according to an independent review.

Lal was the former Junior Bula Boys coach as he helped them qualify for the World Cup before Zapata took over in January.

Ronil Lal was guiding the national U20 at the recent Tri-Nations FIFA International Friendlies at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Lal is being assisted by Interim Bula Boys coach Marika Rodu.

The U20 World Cup will be held from May 20 to June 11 in Indonesia Fiji is expected to know their pool opponents on Friday.