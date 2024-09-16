Rodu proud of Junior Kulas

Fiji Women’s Under-16 coach Marika Rodu says that despite the 1-0 loss to Samoa in their final pool game of the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship semi-final, the players delivered an outstanding performance as a team throughout the competition.

Rodu reflects on the team’s valuable first-hand experience, having competed at such an elite level for the first time.

He emphasizes that while the loss is disappointing, they won’t be dwelling on it for long.

Article continues after advertisement

“All I can say it’s a great learning for the girls, though the journey to trying to go into Morroco has come to an end, the girls still have a bright future ahead of them and now they’ve seen the level of competition and they need to prepare for the future.”

He adds that, instead their focus shifts to upcoming challenges and preparations for what lies ahead on the calendar.

The side will now prepare for the upcoming Futsal competition.