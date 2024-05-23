Rewa ready for AS Pirae

[Source: Rewa FC]

Rewa FC will spare no effort in their pursuit of its first OFC Men’s Champions League title win in Tahiti.

Head coach Rodeck Singh says they’ve been preparing well and will make a few adjustments to their starting lineup today against AS Pirae in the semifinal.

“A bit of reshuffle here and there but not too much, maybe only one, but again not a big reshuffle from what we have been doing.”

AS Pirae will be playing their own kind of football against Rewa.

The Tahitian team will only focus on their game plan.

Head coach Vatea Tarai says they’ve achieved their first goal, which is making the last four, and are now onto their next goal, to bag the title.

The two sides will clash at 4 pm today.

The first semifinal between defending champions Auckland City and AS Magenta is underway.