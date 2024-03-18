Rewa and Labasa to clash this Sunday

Rewa vs Labasa is set to take place this Sunday at 2pm at Ratu Cakobau Park

The Rewa FC and Labasa FC game that was scheduled to be played in round one of the Digicel Fiji Premier League is set to be played this weekend.

The game was scheduled to be played on February 18th but was postponed due to adverse weather conditions, which led to flooding at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The Fiji Football Association confirms that the match is now scheduled for this Sunday at the same venue at 2pm.

You can listen to the live match commentary live on Mirchi FM.