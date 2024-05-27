Presidents Cup all set for Labasa

[ Source : Fiji Football / Facebook ]

Six teams will be battling it out for the 2024 Fiji FA Presidents Cup as part of the Digicel Fiji FACT tournament in Labasa this weekend.

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel emphasizes the importance of this tournament in providing more game time to senior division teams in the North.

He says there has been a lot said about not much game time given to the senior division teams, so they have decided that whenever there is a tournament in the North, they will let the senior division teams play.

He adds they have also done the same in Viti Levu for the senior division teams.

Echoing similar sentiments, Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says this is something that football fans can look forward to and the entry is free.

“They are preparing for the Presidents Cup tournament which will run simultaneously with the Digicel Fiji FACT and they are preparing well. So kick-off is on Thursday and entry will be free for the senior division games so the public can come and see the senior division players in action.”

Defending champions Savusavu is in group A with Seaqaqa and Dreketi.

Group B is led by Taveuni, alongside Bua and Nadogo.

Meanwhile, in the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT, Nadi and Nadroga will play the opener at 12.30 pm followed by Rewa versus Navua at 2.30pm.

Lautoka meets Ba at 4.30pm and Labasa battles Nasinu at 7pm.

You can catch the LIVE commentary of all matches on Mirchi FM.