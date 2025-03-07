Play-off intensity tests Ba U19

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Ba U19 boys faced a tough competition against Rewa but managed to tame the tigers by 1-0 at the Extra National U19 play-offs at the Fiji Football Academy today.

Tevita Senibiu was the lone scorer for the Boys in Black.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Ba coach Krishneel Singh said the team had experienced a significantly higher level of competition than they were accustomed to.

He explained that the intensity of the play-offs was different from the football they played in Ba, making the match against Rewa particularly challenging.

Singh praised Rewa’s development and said the team anticipates a similarly tough contest against Labasa the following day.

He said the team would be working to rectify errors, particularly in their midfield performance, to improve their showing in the next match.

Ba will play Labasa tomorrow at the same venue at 3pm, while Rewa will face Labasa at 1pm on Sunday.

