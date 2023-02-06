One point each for Rewa and Suva in first CvC match

Action between Suva and Rewa in the first leg of the CvC

The Fiji Football Association has ruled the first round of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series to have been concluded.

The match was postponed yesterday due to unfavorable weather conditions that left Ratu Cakobau Park unplayable.

The first 45 minutes of the match had been completed with the scores locked at nil-all.

Fiji FA chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf confirms, the second half will not be played adding that Suva and Design Marine Services Rewa have been given a point each.



It also means that the second round which is scheduled for Sunday will determine the winner.

Yusuf says if the match ends in a draw then it will be forced into extra time and penalty shootout.

The second round will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium along with the women’s inaugural CVC match between Ba and Labasa.