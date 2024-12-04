NCC kicks off tomorrow 

[File Photo]

The Cecil’s National Regional Club Football Championship 2024 kicks off tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Known as one of Fiji’s premier grassroots football tournaments, the event will feature some of the best clubs from around the country, promising thrilling action for fans.

The opening match at 9am will see neighbors Buiduna FC of Tailevu Naitasiri take on Nakasi Police FC of Rewa in what is expected to be a close encounter.

Article continues after advertisement

Friends FC of Nasinu will then face Labasa’s Northpole FC at 11am, followed by what is expected to be an exciting match between Flying Arrows FC from Ba and Nadi’s Blues FC at 1pm.

The day’s action will conclude with a 3pm clash between Lautoka’s Rival FC and Downtown FC from Nadroga.

The tournament will then move to the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa from Friday to Sunday where the remaining matches will be played.