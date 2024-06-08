Navua triumphs over Ba to reach Fiji FACT final

The Navua FC was on top of its game as they defeated Ba FC 2-0 in the second semi-final of the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Team captain Thomas Dunn scored the first goal in the first half for a 1-0 scoreline at the breather.

The Saiyad Ali-coached side was a class of its own as they bombarded the Ba goal-mouth time and again.

It was Rahul Krishna’s pile driver from outside the penalty box in the second half that gave Navua its second goal.

Navua will face Lautoka in the final at 1pm tomorrow.

In the Fiji FA President’s Cup, Bua will take on Seaqaqa in the final.