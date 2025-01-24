Navua applies for Sairusi Nalaubu

Lautoka’s star striker, Sairusi Nalaubu

The Navua Football Association has officially applied for the transfer release of Fiji international and Lautoka’s star striker, Sairusi Nalaubu.

Lautoka FC President Shalendra Prasad confirmed the application to FBC Sports, stating that the transfer hinges on clearing Nalaubu’s outstanding debts.

Prasad says Nalaubu or Navua FC will need to settle these debts before the association can process his release.

Nalaubu’s dues include a penalty for breaching his contract by engaging in transfer talks with another club while still under contract with Lautoka, as well as a loan he took from his club, MVP United.