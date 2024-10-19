Nand bags golden boot award amid tough season

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

Flick Hygiene Suva striker Merril Nand has won the prestigious Golden Boot Award for the 2024 Digicel Fiji Premier League.

The 24-year-old was proud of the achievement, saying it was a special moment considering the challenges Suva FC faced throughout the year.

“Being awarded with an award such as the Golden Boot is a big accomplishment for me especially the season we had. So being able to get this award during the tough times of Suva is something I will look towards as a motivation in the future. Special credit to my teammates, officials, especially my family and not forgetting the Lord Almighty.”

Alongside his football career, Nand studies law at the University of the South Pacific.

He shared that balancing his studies and football has been challenging, but his family’s support has kept him going.

“Balancing studies with football is not easy, but my family has been my constant support, always encouraging me to excel in both education and football. They have been my biggest motivation,” Nand added.