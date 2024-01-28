Nalaubu, Waqa lead Blues to CVC victory

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Tigers Restaurant Lautoka defeated Rooster Chicken Ba 2-1 in the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion Series at Churchill Park this afternoon.

Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu got the Blues an early lead by netting the opening goal in the 22nd minute.

The Men in Black were able to respond in style with a goal to Mohammed Raheem before the halftime whistle.

Lautoka broke the deadlock in the 59th minute when lanky striker Saula Waqa found the back of the net for a 2-1 lead, which they maintained until fulltime.

The second leg of the CVC Series will be held next Sunday at 3pm at the same venue.