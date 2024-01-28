Nalaubu to feature for Lautoka in CVC Series

Tigers Restaurant Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu

Tigers Restaurant Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu will feature for the Blues in the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion Series this afternoon.

Nalaubu landed in hot waters after expressing his interest to join former club, Rewa for the 2024 season, in breach of his contract.

Lautoka Football President Shalendra Prasad says Nalaubu appeared before the Association Board yesterday, where he admitted to breaching his contract and was struck with a $5000 fine.

Prasad says however that the case needs further investigation and that he will discuss the matter with Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf today.

Lautoka will host Ba in the first leg of the CVC Series at Churchill Park at 3pm today.

You can catch the LIVE commentary on Mirchi FM.