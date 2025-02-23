Nadi’s new signing gamble pays off

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Nadi coach Raj Dayal’s gamble on fresh talent proved the spark yesterday

When they registered their first 3-0 win in the National Premier League win over Tavua FC.

While speaking to FBC Sports, Dayal said that the team had performed well and that the overall performance was satisfactory, particularly in the second half where they secured two goals.

While acknowledging the need for continued improvement, Dayal spoke about the successful integration of new players and said they were adapt-ing well to the team.

He specifically commended Rusiate Matarerega, who scored the final goal, along with Filipe Baravilala, Romit Narayan, and Philip Maeta, saying he was pleased with their contributions.

The coach also wished luck to Tavua FC for their opening performance as newcomers.

“Tavua was a tough opponent, and it was a hard-fought match. They put a lot of pressure on our defense, but we managed to hold them off. We wish them the best in their future league games.”

A full slate of games follows today: Nadroga takes on Navua at Lawaqa Park at 1 pm, Nasinu faces Lautoka at the Uprising Ground at 3 pm, and Rewa goes up against Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park, also at 3 pm while Suva welcomes Ba to the HFC Bank Stadium for a 3 pm kickoff.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Navua and Nadroga game on Radio Fiji 2.