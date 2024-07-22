Nadi brings in overseas based players

Ali Ajha Naseri [Source: Nadi FC/ Facebook]

Canada-based Ali Ajha Naseri arrived in Fiji yesterday to join Nadi FC for this weekend’s Battle of the Giants tournament.

After a disappointing Fiji Fact campaign, securing Naseri’s services has been a priority for Nadi.

The 19-year-old Afghanistan international is a proven attacker and is expected to add significant expertise to Nadi’s frontline.

Coach Raj Dayal identified Ali in Canada and believes he will be a key player for Nadi in the upcoming Battle of the Giants tournament.

Smart Efficient Security Services PTE Ltd Nadi welcomes Ali and now looks forward to the arrival of Shravan Sharma from Auckland, New Zealand, to complete the playing roster for the tournament starting this Friday.

The team is preparing well and aims to improve on its performance from the Fiji Fact tournament under the guidance of coaches Raj Dayal and Asif Khan.

Nadi is in Group B alongside Labasa, Lautoka, and Navua.

The Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream BOG is set to begin this Friday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Mirchi.