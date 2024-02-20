Messi sets record straight over Hong Kong absence

Lionel Messi [Source: Reuters]

Lionel Messi took to one of China’s largest social media platforms on Monday to address speculation over his non-appearance in a recent Inter-Miami friendly in Hong Kong.

Chinese state media, Hong Kong politicians and fans reacted angrily when the 36-year-old Argentine forward came off the bench three days later in a friendly match in Tokyo.

Since then Hangzhou and Beijing have said they will not host Argentina games scheduled for March as the fallout rumbles on and now Messi has spoken in an attempt to diffuse the situation.

Messi repeated the reason for his absence from the highly-anticipated game against a local League XI in Hong Kong on Feb. 4.