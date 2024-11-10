Man City suffer fourth successive loss, Wolves finally win

Brighton & Hove Albion's Matt O'Riley celebrates after scoring against Manchester City [Source: Reuters]

Manchester City slumped to a fourth successive defeat as Brighton & Hove Albion hit back from a goal down to beat the struggling Premier League champions 2-1 at home this morning.

Matt O’Riley’s goal condemned City manager Pep Guardiola to the worst run of his illustrious coaching career and left his side in danger of falling adrift in the title race.

Leaders Liverpool can open a five-point lead over City if they beat Aston Villa in the day’s late kickoff.

Brighton, who lost to Liverpool having been in front a week ago, moved into fourth place on 19 points from 11 games with City on 23 points and Liverpool on 25.

Fulham climbed to seventh after a 2-0 win away at London rivals Crystal Palace while Brentford came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-2 and move into the top half.

Wolverhampton Wanderers finally tasted victory after a wretched start to the season as they beat fellow strugglers Southampton 2-0 to climb off the foot of the table.

Pablo Sarabia scored after two minutes — Wolves’ fastest goal in a Premier League match — and Matheus Cunha wrapped up the points to the relief of manager Gary O’Neil.

West Ham United and Everton played out a dull 0-0 draw at the London Stadium.

City, thrashed 4-1 in Lisbon by Sporting in the Champions League in midweek having seen a 32-match unbeaten Premier League run ended by Bournemouth last weekend, seemed to be back on track when Erling Haaland scored his 12th league goal of the season after 23 minutes on the south coast.

Guardiola’s side gradually lost their grip, though, and Joao Pedro equalised for the hosts in the 78th minute before O’Riley combined with Pedro to fire in the winner.

City have lost four successive games in all competitions for the first time in 18 years while for Guardiola it is the first time he has ever lost four in a row as a manager.

Goals by Emile Smith Rowe and Harry Wilson gave Fulham maximum points at Selhurst Park where the hosts were reduced to 10 men after Daichi Kamada was shown red for a dangerous tackle.