Lautoka wins first DFPL match

Action from the Lautoka vs Nasinu match [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Lautoka football team kicked off its campaign in the Digicel Fiji Premier League with a resounding 4-2 victory over Nasinu today at Uprising Sports Center.

Lautoka’s top marksman, Sairusi Nalaubu opened the scoring for the 2024 DFPL season in the 13th minute of play.

Epeli Leiroti also found the net for the Blues, alongside a brace from Usman Omede while former Ba striker, Ratu Anare scored a double for the Nasinu side.

The Lautoka Football Team [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Meanwhile at 3pm, Navua will host Nadroga while Ba will face Suva at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba

In another match, Nadi faces Tailevu Naitasiri at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi.



The Nasinu Football Team [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]