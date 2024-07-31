Lautoka focuses on finishing

Apart from fitness and ball work, Flick Hygiene Lautoka football head coach Shivam Raj and his side will be focusing on their finishing when they face Extra Rewa in the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giant semi-finals on Saturday.

The side booked a spot in the semi-finals after defeating Flowserve Engineering Navua 1-0 in their last pool game on Sunday morning.

Raj says attacking at the goal is all good, but if they are unable to finish off their phases, winning matches will be difficult for them.

“First of all, our finishing, we’re lacking on our finishing, we’ll go and work on our finishing. Our defense also lacks some blunder there, so we’ll rectify our mistakes and return for the semi-finals.”

Since 1978, Lautoka has won the BOG twice, first in 1985 and then in 2016, reaching the finals on eight occasions.

Meanwhile, their semi-final opponent Rewa has won nine of the 13 times they’ve qualified for the tournament, with their last win back in 2020.

Lautoka plays Rewa on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 2 pm while at 4.30pm, Suva plays Nadi.