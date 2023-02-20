LaLiga leaders Barcelona breeze past Cadiz 2-0

[Source: Reuters]

Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski struck just before halftime to give the league leaders a 2-0 home win over lowly Cadiz in their pursuit of a 27th Spanish title.

Unbeaten in their last 18 matches in all competitions, Barcelona extended their LaLiga winning streak to seven games, piling pressure on rivals Real Madrid, who won 2-0 at Osasuna on Saturday.

Barca top LaLiga on 59 points, eight clear of second-placed Real and 16 above Real Sociedad in third. Barcelona have never lost a title race when leading by eight points or more.

Cadiz, who have so far won five of their 22 league games this season, are 17th on 22 points, two above Valencia in the relegation zone having played a game more.

With an eye on their Europa League playoff at Manchester United on Thursday after a 2-2 draw in the first leg, manager Xavi Hernandez made six changes in his starting line-up, but his side showed no signs of slowing down.

It was a largely one-sided contest at the Camp Nou stadium, with Barca never looking likely to cede control despite allowing their opponents a few chances to score, including two goals ruled out and two strikes off the post.

Cadiz started in attacking form and had a Roger Marti goal ruled out for offside but Barcelona took control, led by a superb Ferran Torres who had three opportunities to score before being involved in the build-up to Roberto’s goal.

Roberto netted a close-range, first-touch strike in the 43rd minute from the rebound of a diving header by Lewandowski after Torres dribbled past three defenders to cross the ball.

Lewandowski extended Barca’s lead right on halftime by slotting home a low shot from just inside the box.

The Polish striker almost scored again in the 57th, when his shot hit the crossbar.

Barca then took their foot off the gas and allowed Cadiz to create chances. Marti had another goal ruled out for a foul while Christopher Ramos de la Flor and Choco Lozano both hit the post.