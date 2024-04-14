Labasa moves to second

Extra Labasa has moved to second on the Digicel Fiji Premier League standings.

This follows their 1-nil win over Nadi at Subrail Park in Labasa yesterday.

Labasa now have 11 points, just two behind leaders Rewa and Nadi is third with 10.

Changes to the standings are expected later today when the other teams play their sixth games.

Rooster Chicken Ba hosts Lautoka at 1pm at the Fiji FA Academy followed by the Flick Suva and Navua match at 3pm.

In a double header at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Extra Rewa play Nadroga at 1pm before Tailevu Naitasiri takes on Nasinu at 3pm.

You can catch the live match commentaries of the Rewa-Nadroga and Tailevu Naitasiri/Nasinu games on Mirchi FM.