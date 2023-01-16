Kumar to make rotations for match against Tonga

Fiji Under-17 head coach Sunil Kumar says he will be making some player rotations for the OFC U17 championship match against Tonga on Wednesday.

All players in the Baby Bula Boys’ squad have been cleared and are all in contention for the starting 11.

Rewa player Niraj Sharma who missed the first match against Samoa, was the only player nursing an injury and is now fit to play.

Kumar says he will give game time to all the players in the team.

“We trust all the 22 players in the squad and yes we will be making some rotations in the starting 11. As far as the injuries are concerned, we are 100 percent fit, there are no injuries.”

Team physiotherapist Nishant Kumar says some players had niggling injuries after the first match but they have recovered well.

Wednesday’s match will kick-off at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.