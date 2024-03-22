Improved consistency in round two: Sherman

[ Source : Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Digicel Bula Boys head coach was a happy man after the side defeated the Solomon Islands 2-0 in their FIFA International Friendly yesterday.

Rob Sherman asserts that the players stuck to their game plan throughout the 90 minutes of play today.

However, Sherman says he was a bit disappointed with some of the decisions the player made in the first round on Monday where they suffered a 2-1 defeat.

“If I got to be honest, for me, we were still not doing things that we worked on, if we had we would’ve been more consistent and probably more ahead in that game”

However, Sherman is happy that they pulled it off today, improving on their consistency.

He says that was a big step for the player which they can build on.

Fiji will now start preparing for the OFC Nations Cup to be played in Vanuatu in June.