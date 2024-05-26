Football development for youngsters

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association’s Rakiraki Development Centre held a successful event at Sudha Primary School Grounds in Rakiraki with over seventy kids participating.

The event aimed to nurture young football talent and provide essential training and development.

Fiji FA Development Officer Dhiren Chand says he was thrilled by the turnout.

Kids from various schools attended, including Naseyani Primary, Draunivi Primary, Nanuku Sangam, Navatu Primary, Rakiraki Methodist, Penang Sangam Primary, Wairuku Primary and Rakiraki District School.

Chand says the support from teachers and head teachers made the start of this Talent Development program wonderful.

He also adds that a Referees session was part of the event.

This initiative is part of Fiji FA’s ongoing efforts to promote football at the grassroots level and support young athletes.