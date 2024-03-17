Fiji women’s football still ranked 72nd

The Fiji Women’s Football team maintained their 72nd position in the latest FIFA ranking, unaffected by any changes.

The latest ranking was released on Friday.

This mirrors their standing in the previous ranking, which was issued in December last year.

In contrast, the Solomon Islands experienced a significant advancement in the rankings, climbing an impressive 21 spots to secure the 88th position following wins over American Samoa, Fiji and Samoa and making the final of the OFC Olympic Qualifying tournament

Conversely, Samoa faced a notable decline in the FIFA ranking, dropping by 10 places to now occupy the 105th spot.

The Football Ferns climbed two spots to 28 after winning the OFC Olympic qualifying tournament.

The next FIFA ranking will be released on June 14th.