Fiji U20 goes down to Vanuatu

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys have failed to win a match in the Tri-Nations FIFA International Friendlies.

This is after the side went down 2-1 to Vanuatu this afternoon at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

Vanuatu was leading 1-0 at the break after Tony Kalotang put the visitors in front in the 10th minute.

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Vanuatu side extended their lead just five minutes into the second half through Joe Moses.

However, just five minutes later Junior Bula Boys managed to pull a goal back via George Kubu.

The national under-20 side tried their best to get an equalizer but failed to do so as Vanuatu’s defence stood tall.