Fiji U16 on track to create history

Rishal Shankar [Source: OFC Oceania Football/Facebook]

After a historic win against Vanuatu that sent them through to the semi-finals, the Digicel Baby Bula Boys are one win away from qualifying to the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar.

Fiji defeated Vanuatu 3-2 in the first semi-final of the OFC under 16 championship on Sunday.

Man of the match Rishal Shankar says the goal remains the same and that is to win the competition.

“We want to finish off in the finals and win the OFC Championship, that’s our goal for this OFC Championship and yeah we’ll try to win the next game.”

Shankar adds that they are preparing well for their semi-final match.

Fiji faces host Tahiti in the second semi-final at 4pm this Thursday.

In the first semi-final, New Zealand will face New Caledonia.

The two winners from the semi-finals and the winner of the third/fourth place play-off will qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar next year.