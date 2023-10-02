Fiji Futsal aware of host team's threat

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

The Fiji Futsal team does not need to be reminded of the quality of the game they will face against New Zealand in their second match at the OFC Futsal Nations Cup.

Captain Filipe Baravilala recognizes the host team’s threat and believes they must seize every opportunity.

He adds that they will look to correct the mistakes they made in their first match against Tonga in this game.

“We will have to make every chance count, if not we will be paddling back and if NZ have a chance they will score so we will go back and try to improve on that.”

Fiji Futsal is counting down the minutes until their match against New Zealand at Pulman Arena in Auckland.

They play at 6 p.m., and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.